Airbus says no plans to make offer for stake in Russian Helicopters
April 17, 2016 / 12:59 PM / a year ago

Airbus says no plans to make offer for stake in Russian Helicopters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People are silhouetted past a logo of the Airbus Group during the Airbus annual news conference in Colomiers, near Toulouse January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus Group (AIR.PA) has not expressed an intention to take a stake in Russian Helicopters, an Airbus spokesman said on Sunday.

Russian economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Friday that the European aerospace company was interested in the privatization of the state-owned Russian Helicopters for which Russia is looking for a strategic partner.

“Airbus Group naturally follows potential changes in the competitive environment, and as such, has informally inquired about the announced sale of a part of Russian Helicopters,” the spokesman said.

“Airbus Group has not, however, expressed any intention in making an offer for such stake‎,” he said.

Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Matthias Blamont

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
