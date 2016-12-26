FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Kremlin: 'Terrorist act' not among prime theories for Black Sea plane crash
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
#World News
December 26, 2016 / 10:18 AM / 8 months ago

Kremlin: 'Terrorist act' not among prime theories for Black Sea plane crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian investigators do not regard "a terrorist act" as one of the main theories behind the crash of a military plane in the Black Sea on Sunday, the Kremlin said on Monday.

All 92 people on board were killed in the incident.

"(Investigators) are considering all versions of events. It is still too early to say. But the version that it was a terrorist act is nowhere near the top of the list," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Peter Hobson; Editing by Andrew Osborn

