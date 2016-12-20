FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Death toll in Siberian mass alcohol poisoning case rises to 52
#World News
December 20, 2016 / 8:24 AM / 8 months ago

Death toll in Siberian mass alcohol poisoning case rises to 52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Siberian authorities on Tuesday revised upwards the number of Russians who have died after drinking contaminated bath oil to 52 from 41, the Irkutsk region's health ministry told Reuters.

A further 29 people are in hospital, some of whom are in a serious condition and may die, a spokeswoman for the ministry said.

The poisoning in Irkutsk, a hard scrabble city around 2,600 miles (4,000 km) east of Moscow, is one of the worst such cases in recent years in a country where up to 12 million people use cheap surrogate spirits.

Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Andrew Osborn

