Russia amnesties former defense minister Anatoly Serdyukov: Ifax

Former Russian Defence Minister Anatoly Serdyukov (L) arrives by a back entrance for questioning by investigators in Moscow December 3, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Anton Tarasov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian investigators have amnestied former defense minister Anatoly Serdyukov, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing a source with knowledge of the situation.

Serdyukov, who was sacked as defense minister in November 2012, was being investigated on charges of negligence for using government funds to build a road to a resort.

He had applied for amnesty under an amnesty law passed to mark the 20th anniversary of Russia’s constitution, and the request was granted almost immediately, the source told Inferfax.