a year ago
Apple launches Apple Pay payment service in Russia
#Technology News
October 4, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

Apple launches Apple Pay payment service in Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man uses an iPhone 7 smartphone to demonstrate the mobile payment service Apple Pay at a cafe in Moscow, Russia, October 3, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Apple Inc launched its Apple Pay software in Russia on Tuesday as the U.S. technology firm extends the global reach of its payment service.

Russia is the 10th country where Apple Pay has been made available, following the United States, Britain, Canada and others.

The service was first launched in 2014 and will initially operate in Russia with partners Sberbank and Mastercard.

To use Apple Pay, consumers tap their iPhone over payment terminals to buy coffee, train tickets and other services. It can be also used at vending machines that accept contactless payments. [nL4N18S2BV]

Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
