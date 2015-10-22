Russia says building or plans to build new Arctic military bases

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is building or plans to build a series of new Arctic military bases, including on Wrangel Island, Kotelny Island and at Cape Schmidt, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was quoted as saying on Thursday by the Interfax news agency.

“We are not keeping this a secret - we have practically created a base on the Novosibirsk Islands, the Island of Kotelny. This is a big military base, there was no such in the Soviet period,” it quoted Shoigu as saying.