a year ago
Swiss court rejects Olympic appeal by Russian pole vaulter, hurdler: R-Sport
August 8, 2016 / 2:56 PM / a year ago

Swiss court rejects Olympic appeal by Russian pole vaulter, hurdler: R-Sport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Yelena Isinbayeva warms up before an attempt at the Russian Track and Field Championships in Cheboksary, Russia, June 21, 2016.Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Swiss court rejected appeals by Russian pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva and track-and-field athlete Sergei Shubenkov, who had been trying to overturn a decision banning them from taking part in the Rio Olympics, the R-Sport news agency reported on Monday.

Shubenkov, as cited by the agency, said the ban by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) must be put on hold until its grounds for its decision were published.

Shubenkov said the appeal was his last chance to participate in the Rio Olympics.

Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

