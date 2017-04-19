FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
VW recalls 2,340 Audi Q5 Suvs in Russia over sunroof water problems: standards agency
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
April 19, 2017 / 9:24 AM / 4 months ago

VW recalls 2,340 Audi Q5 Suvs in Russia over sunroof water problems: standards agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian unit of Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is recalling 2,340 Audi Q5 sports utility vehicles in Russia because of problems with water leaking through their sunroofs, Russia's standards agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said the recall affected vehicles made between 2010 and 2017.

"The reason for the recall ... is a problem with water in the area of the panoramic sunroof not draining away properly," the agency said.

"As a result water can get into the ceiling upholstery, and if there's a large amount of moisture, this can soak into the polymer material which is next to the gas generator for the upper airbag. This can corrode the gas generator."

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh

