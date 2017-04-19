VW recalls 2,340 Audi Q5 Suvs in Russia over sunroof water problems: standards agency

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian unit of Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is recalling 2,340 Audi Q5 sports utility vehicles in Russia because of problems with water leaking through their sunroofs, Russia's standards agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said the recall affected vehicles made between 2010 and 2017.

"The reason for the recall ... is a problem with water in the area of the panoramic sunroof not draining away properly," the agency said.

"As a result water can get into the ceiling upholstery, and if there's a large amount of moisture, this can soak into the polymer material which is next to the gas generator for the upper airbag. This can corrode the gas generator."