6 months ago
Russia announces recall of 135,491 Honda and Acura cars
February 21, 2017 / 10:35 AM / 6 months ago

Russia announces recall of 135,491 Honda and Acura cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - The Honda logo is seen during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 10, 2017.Brendan McDermid/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's standards agency, Rosstandart, said the local retailer of Honda and Acura cars had informed it of the recall of up to 135,491 cars due to possible airbag faults.

In a statement, Rosstandart said that the retailer Honda Motor Rus said it will withdraw 135,168 Honda cars of various models and 323 Acuras manufactured between 2005 and 2016.

In the vehicles covered by the recall, "the air bag may not operate properly due to faulty manufacturing," Rosstandart said in a statement. Acura is a Honda marque.

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Christian Lowe

