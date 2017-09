Models pose next to the new Skoda Superb during the second press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Germany’s Volkswagen [VOWGK.UL] will voluntarily recall 614 cars of the Skoda Superb III model it had sold in Russia since 2015, Russian technical safety watchdog Rosstandart said on Monday, citing a technical fault.