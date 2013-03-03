FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Six teenage boys go missing in East Siberia avalanche
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 3, 2013 / 2:51 PM / 5 years ago

Six teenage boys go missing in East Siberia avalanche

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Six teenage boys were missing after an avalanche on a remote mountain slope in Russia’s East Siberian republic of Tyva, the local Emergency Ministry said on Sunday.

One survived the accident near the village of Mugur-Aksy close to the Mongolian border, some 5,000 km (3,100 miles) south east of Moscow, and alerted rescue teams.

Russia’s Children’s Rights Commissioner Pavel Astakhov said that the teenagers, aged 14-18, were climbing the mountain to leave small flags there, something believed to bring happiness, according to a local popular legend.

“The tragedy happened because of the reckless venture undertaken by the boys,” he wrote on his Twitter page @RFdeti. “Now we are trying to find out where their parents are.”

Dozens of rescue workers and a helicopter were searching for the missing boys, the ministry said.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.