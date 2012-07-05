Factbox: Russia's civil and military aerospace industry

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will remind the world of its air power history at the Farnborough Air Show next week as it battles to shift attention from the fatal crash of a new Superjet 100 plane, a disaster that could stall efforts to revive its aviation industry.

Below are key facts about Russia’s aerospace industry:

AIRLINES

Russia’s biggest airline is Aeroflot, 51 percent owned by the Russian government and just under 15 percent owned by Alexander Lebedev, owner of Britain’s Independent newspaper.

It operates a fleet of 120 aircraft and transported 14.2 million passengers in 2011, up 26 percent on the previous year.

Its 2011 net profit doubled year-on-year to $491 million.

The company flies both Airbus and Boeing planes and is also an early customer of the Russia-built mid-sized Superjet 100. It is on the list of companies the Russian government wants to privatize by 2017.

Russia’s second-biggest airline is privately-owned Transaero, which carried 8.45 million passengers last year, 27.2 percent more than in 2010.

CIVIL MANUFACTURING

Russia delivered its first Superjet 100 mid-size airline to Armenia’s Armavia in April last year, the first purchase of a Russian passenger plane since the fall of the Soviet Union.

The much-delayed Superjet is a joint project led by Russia’s state-owned aerospace firm Sukhoi in partnership with Italy’s Finmeccanica.

The aircraft has 241 orders to date, although it has yet to lure any mainstream Western airlines. It can seat up to 98 passengers and is intended to compete with Canada’s Bombardier and Brazil’s Embraer.

The future of Superjet could be determined by the outcome of an investigation into a crash in Indonesia in May that killed all 45 people on board.

State-controlled Irkut is building the MC-21 larger passenger jet to compete with the next generation of Boeing and Airbus models on both timing and price.

At a far earlier stage of development, the airliner is hoping to be on the market around 2017.

SAFETY CONCERNS

Russian planes have been involved in a series of fatal crashes in the past two years, most notably the incident that killed Polish President Lech Kaczynski and 95 other passengers in April 2010.

Kaczynski was flying in a Soviet-era Tupolev model, while a similarly dated Yak-42 crashed in Russia shortly after take off in September last year - killing 43 people including most of the local professional ice hockey team.

MILITARY AIRCRAFT

Sukhoi and Irkut are part of state-controlled holding company the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), created by President Vladimir Putin during his 2000-2008 presidency to be a national champion for plane manufacturing.

UAC, which also includes Mikoyan (MiG), builds a range of fighter planes including a modernized Su-35 multi-role fighter and the MiG-35, potential competitors to Lockheed Martin’s F-35.

Russia has a long record of exporting fighter jets, and has courted controversy this year for its arms deals with war torn Syria.

HELICOPTERS

Russia’s government brought 11 regional helicopter manufacturers under single holding company Russian Helicopters in 2010 in an attempt to revive an industry left in ruins by the Soviet collapse.

The company builds a family of Mi-branded vehicles and delivered 262 helicopters this year, up from 214 in 2010. Analysts estimate that around half of orders over the next decade will come from overseas buyers.

Russian Helicopters attempted to raise around $500 million from a London initial public offering in 2011, but was forced to cancel plans after failing to receive the desired valuation from investors.