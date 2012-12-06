FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renault-Nissan deal with AvtoVAZ expected next week: sources
December 6, 2012 / 7:46 AM / 5 years ago

Renault-Nissan deal with AvtoVAZ expected next week: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nissan Motor Co's logo is pictured at the company headquarters in Yokohama, south of Tokyo December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Auto alliance Renault-Nissan’s (RENA.PA) (7201.T) $750-million deal to buy control of Lada maker OAO AvtoVAZ (AVAZ.MM) is expected to be signed next week, two sources close to the Russian company said on Thursday.

The deal to expand in the growing Russian car market was agreed in May. The companies said at the time that the deal would be finalized later this year and not implemented until 2014.

AvtoVAZ and Renault declined comment.

Reporting By Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Lidia Kelly

