a year ago
Russia considers LNG supplies to Bahrain
September 6, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

Russia considers LNG supplies to Bahrain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa during a signing ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, September 6, 2016.Vasily Maximov/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Bahrain agreed to expand cooperation in liquefied natural gas (LNG) on Tuesday, with Moscow considering LNG supplies to the kingdom.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Russia's Gazprom and Bahrain's National Oil and Gas Authority (Noga holding) when Russia's President Vladimir Putin met Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa in Moscow.

"Co-operation in the energy sector is of mutual interest," documents prepared ahead of the meeting and seen by Reuters showed.

Russian state firm Rosgeologiya (RusGeology) and Noga have also signed a memorandum to strengthen their partnership in oil and gas exploration.

"The five-year program for geological exploration offshore of Bahrain starting from 2017 has been prepared," the documents said.

They did not provide further detail on the projects.

Gazprom is currently developing its LNG sales and transportation and plans to increase its own production. It supplies LNG to more than 10 countries including China, India, Britain and the United Arab Emirates.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Polina Devitt Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
