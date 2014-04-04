FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stress tests show Russia's banks to survive foreign markets closure: central bank
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 4, 2014 / 11:07 AM / 3 years ago

Stress tests show Russia's banks to survive foreign markets closure: central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view shows the Bank of Russia headquarters in Moscow February 8, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Stress tests done by the Russian central bank have shown that the country’s banks would survive if their access to foreign markets was closed as a result of possible sanctions against Russia, a central bank senior official said on Friday.

“Our estimates show that the system will operate,” First Deputy Central Bank Governor Alexei Simanovsky told the upper house of parliament. “Stress tests have shown that we will survive.”

Simanovsky said that parameters of the tests included possible blocking of accounts, closing access to international markets and 30 percent depreciations of the ruble, among others.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.