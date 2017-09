Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustrative photograph taken in Beijing July 26, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian banks may use yuan to boost their capital, Mikhail Sukhov, a deputy governor with the Russian central bank, was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.

RIA news agency quoted him as saying that a number of Chinese banks are interested in buying Russian banks. Sukhov did not name any of the Russian or Chinese banks involved.