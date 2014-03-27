FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Bashneft buys small oil firm for more than $1 billion
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 27, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Bashneft buys small oil firm for more than $1 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Bashneft (BANE.MM), owned by oil-to-telecoms holding Sistema (AFKS.MM), said on Thursday it had acquired oil firm Burneftegaz, which has assets in Western Siberia, in a deal worth more than $1 billion, including debt.

Bashneft has been increasing its oil production base to feed its own refineries in the Urals region of Bashkortostan.

The company said Burneftegaz’ oil reserves are estimated at 53.4 million metric tons. Sources of funding for the transaction included debt.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.