Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev speaks during a news briefing at the Russia-ASEAN summit in Sochi, Russia, May 20, 2016. Host photo agency via Reuters ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Monday that the government was ready to privatize a stake in the Bashneft oil firm this month, Russian news agencies reported.

Ulyukayev added that the investment consultant for Bashneft had recommended selling the Bashneft stake in one lot.