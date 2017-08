The logo of Russia's Rosneft oil company is pictured at the central processing facility of the Rosneft-owned Priobskoye oil field outside the West Siberian city of Nefteyugansk, Russia, August 4, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) may pay up to 330 billion roubles ($5.29 billion) for a controlling stake in mid-sized oil company Bashneft, Interfax news agency cited two sources familiar with the planned deal as saying on Thursday.

The deal to buy a stake of just over 50 percent in Bashneft, and all other accompanying agreements, are to be signed by Oct. 15, the agency reported.

