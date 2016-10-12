FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Russia says completes Bashneft sale to Rosneft for $5.3 billion
October 12, 2016 / 3:25 PM / 10 months ago

Russia says completes Bashneft sale to Rosneft for $5.3 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Russia's top crude producer Rosneft is seen at the company's headquarters, behind the Kremlin wall, in central Moscow, Russia, May 27, 2013.Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian government has completed the sale of a controlling stake in mid-sized oil producer Bashneft (BANE.MM) to the Kremlin-owned Rosneft (ROSN.MM) for 329.69 billion roubles ($5.30 billion), the economy ministry said on Wednesday.

The sale is a part of a government privatization drive aimed at narrowing the state budget deficit.

The ministry, citing the minister, Alexei Ulyukayev, said Rosneft's bid was higher than a valuation of between 297 billion roubles and 315 billion roubles, while the unidentified second bidder offered a lower bid.

President Vladimir Putin said earlier on Wednesday that Russia's privatization drive will be more efficient after Rosneft purchases the state's stake in Bashneft.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Adrian Croft

