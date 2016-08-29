Russia's Bashneft says second quarter net down 17 percent year on year

An employee walks down stairs at Bashneft - Novoil refinery in the city of Ufa, Russia, April 11, 2013.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Second-quarter net income of Russia's mid-sized oil producer Bashneft (BANE.MM) declined 17 percent year-on-year to 14.8 billion roubles ($227.5 million) as oil prices fell, the company said on Monday.

Sales decreased by 7 percent in annual terms to 141.9 billion roubles, while core earnings - before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) - declined by 6 percent to 33.4 billion roubles.

($1 = 65.0680 roubles)