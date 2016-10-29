FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
Russia's Rosneft submits draft Bashneft buyout offer to regulator
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 28, 2016 / 5:25 PM / in 10 months

Russia's Rosneft submits draft Bashneft buyout offer to regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian energy major Rosneft has sent a draft mandatory offer to the central bank to buy the shares it does not already own in oil firm Bashneft, Rosneft said in a regulatory statement on Friday.

A spokesman for Rosneft said the move was a step toward making a proper offer to Bashneft shareholders. It did not provide further details.

Rosneft is seeking government approval to buy up to 100 percent of shares in Bashneft after acquiring a controlling stake earlier this month as part of a state privatization drive.

Reporting by Polina Devitt and Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Maria Kiselyova

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.