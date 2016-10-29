Russia's Rosneft submits draft Bashneft buyout offer to regulator

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian energy major Rosneft has sent a draft mandatory offer to the central bank to buy the shares it does not already own in oil firm Bashneft, Rosneft said in a regulatory statement on Friday.

A spokesman for Rosneft said the move was a step toward making a proper offer to Bashneft shareholders. It did not provide further details.

Rosneft is seeking government approval to buy up to 100 percent of shares in Bashneft after acquiring a controlling stake earlier this month as part of a state privatization drive.