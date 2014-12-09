FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Timchenko says has 'no interest' in buying Bashneft
December 9, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Timchenko says has 'no interest' in buying Bashneft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian tycoon Gennady Timchenko said on Tuesday he was not interested in buying mid-sized oil company Bashneft (BANE.MM) and would not be interested in doing so in the future.

“This is complete nonsense. There was no interest towards Bashneft and there will not be such (interest),” he told Reuters when asked whether he was interested in buying Bashneft.

A Moscow court has ruled in favor of transferring Bashneft shares owned by Sistema (AFKS.MM) to the state. The state plans to hold a sale of the Bashneft shares seized from Sistema.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning

