Putin says Russian beer taxes could be raised again
July 31, 2012 / 2:31 PM / in 5 years

Putin says Russian beer taxes could be raised again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a meeting during his visit to the Sevmash ship yard in the North Russian city of Severodvinsk July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

SELIGER, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the prospect of a further increase in beer taxes on Tuesday as part of the government’s long-running campaign to curb drinking.

“Beer alcoholism is a serious problem ... We could raise beer taxes further,” Putin said at a forum of pro-Kremlin youth groups.

At the beginning of 2012 Russian taxes on beer rose by 20 percent and according to a Finance Ministry plan, approved late in 2011, they will rise by a further 25 percent in 2013 and 20 percent in 2014.

Shares in Danish brewer Carlsberg, which earns nearly half its profits from the Russian market, slid 5.15 percent by 1016 EDT.

The Russian parliament earlier passed a bill banning internet advertising of alcoholic drinks, while a ban on alcohol advertising in print media will come into force on January 1.

Reporting by Gleb Bryanski and Natalia Ishchenko; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
