a year ago
Russian PM says price for Russian gas unchanged for Belarus: Ifax
October 10, 2016 / 1:31 PM / a year ago

Russian PM says price for Russian gas unchanged for Belarus: Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The price Belarus pays for Russian natural gas remains the same and will be calculated based on the current formula, Russia's Interfax news agency quoted Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev as saying on Monday.

Belarus's state news agency Belta cited Belarussian Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Semashko as saying earlier on Monday that Russia had significantly cut gas prices for Belarus, which would pay off its debts to Russia for previous gas supplies.

Medvedev, quoted by Interfax, said that he would hold a phone call with his Belarussian counterpart later on Monday to solve all remaining questions regarding the gas price dispute.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
