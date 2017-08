A worker at an oil field owned by Bashneft, Bashkortostan, Russia, January 28, 2015.

MINSK (Reuters) - Russia has significantly cut gas prices for Belarus, which will pay off its debts to Russia for previous gas supplies, the Belta news agency cited Belarussian Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Semashko as saying on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko said Russia and Belarus had resolved a dispute over gas prices.