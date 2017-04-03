FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Belarus will pay Russia over $720 million gas debts: Russian official
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
April 3, 2017 / 6:24 PM / 5 months ago

Belarus will pay Russia over $720 million gas debts: Russian official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File photo: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich waits before an annual state of the nation address attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 1, 2016.Maxim Shemetov

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Belarus has agreed to pay Russian gas firm Gazprom more than $720 million in arrears for gas supplies, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Monday.

Dvorkovich added that Russia was renewing oil supplies to Belarus of 24 million tonnes a year and that Gazprom would give Belarus discounts on gas supplies in 2018 and 2019.

Earlier on Monday, the Russian and Belarussian presidents said they had resolved all the disputes between them over energy.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.