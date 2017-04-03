Belarus will pay Russia over $720 million gas debts: Russian official

File photo: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich waits before an annual state of the nation address attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 1, 2016.

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Belarus has agreed to pay Russian gas firm Gazprom more than $720 million in arrears for gas supplies, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Monday.

Dvorkovich added that Russia was renewing oil supplies to Belarus of 24 million tonnes a year and that Gazprom would give Belarus discounts on gas supplies in 2018 and 2019.

Earlier on Monday, the Russian and Belarussian presidents said they had resolved all the disputes between them over energy.