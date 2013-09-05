FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia tells Belarus that arrest of Uralkali head unacceptable
#World News
September 5, 2013 / 9:40 AM / in 4 years

Russia tells Belarus that arrest of Uralkali head unacceptable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich speaks during an interview with Reuters journalists in Moscow September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told his Belarussian counterpart on Thursday that the arrest of the head of Russian potash maker Uralkali, which sparked a row between Moscow and Minsk, was not acceptable.

Dvorkovich also told Belarus First Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Semashko that Russia will supply Belarus with 18.5 million metric tons of oil in 2013, as previously planned, according to a statement on the government website. Belarus has said it needs 23 million metric tons of Russian oil to feed its refineries.

Following the arrest of Uralkali's Vladislav Baumgertner in Belarus on August 26, Russia said that it would cut oil supplies to Belarus, citing a need to repair a pipeline.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Megan Davies

