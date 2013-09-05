Russia tells Belarus that arrest of Uralkali head unacceptable

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told his Belarussian counterpart on Thursday that the arrest of the head of Russian potash maker Uralkali, which sparked a row between Moscow and Minsk, was not acceptable.

Dvorkovich also told Belarus First Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Semashko that Russia will supply Belarus with 18.5 million metric tons of oil in 2013, as previously planned, according to a statement on the government website. Belarus has said it needs 23 million metric tons of Russian oil to feed its refineries.

Following the arrest of Uralkali’s Vladislav Baumgertner in Belarus on August 26, Russia said that it would cut oil supplies to Belarus, citing a need to repair a pipeline.