Kremlin says to study Belarusian claims against Uralkali
September 6, 2013 / 11:50 AM / 4 years ago

Kremlin says to study Belarusian claims against Uralkali

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view of the Uralkali main office in the city of Berezniki in the Perm region close to Russia's Ural mountains August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russia needs to study all Belarusian claims against potash producer Uralkali (URKA.MM) before coming to any conclusions, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said, diminishing the chance of a quick solution to a potash row.

A district court in Minsk decided to leave the chief executive of Uralkali in detention earlier on Friday, resisting pressure to release him after his arrest last month.

“There are some specific claims against one of Russia’s companies,” Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told Reuters in response to a question about Uralkali.

“Russia always defends its business’ interests, but (Russia‘s) appropriate authorities should receive all information needed before saying anything,” he added.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Polina Devitt

