France reinforces Paris public transport security after Russia blast

PARIS (Reuters) - France is increasing security at public transport locations in Paris after an explosion killed at least nine people in a St. Petersburg metro tunnel on Monday, the interior ministry said.

"Following the events in the St. Petersburg metro, and as a precautionary measure, Interior Minister Matthias Fekl has decided to redeploy security means in public transport across the Paris region," the ministry said in a statement.

"Amid an extremely high terrorism threat, the government continues to take measures to protect the French people."