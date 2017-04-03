FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France reinforces Paris public transport security after Russia blast
#World News
April 3, 2017 / 4:11 PM / 5 months ago

France reinforces Paris public transport security after Russia blast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France is increasing security at public transport locations in Paris after an explosion killed at least nine people in a St. Petersburg metro tunnel on Monday, the interior ministry said.

"Following the events in the St. Petersburg metro, and as a precautionary measure, Interior Minister Matthias Fekl has decided to redeploy security means in public transport across the Paris region," the ministry said in a statement.

"Amid an extremely high terrorism threat, the government continues to take measures to protect the French people."

Reporting by John Irish; editing by Michel Rose

