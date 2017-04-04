FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Putin, Merkel and Hollande discuss anti-terrorism data exchange: Kremlin
April 4, 2017 / 12:01 PM / 5 months ago

Putin, Merkel and Hollande discuss anti-terrorism data exchange: Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The leaders of Russia, Germany and France agreed in a phone call on Tuesday to speed up the exchange of data aimed at fighting terrorism, the Kremlin said.

They spoke following Monday's deadly bomb attack on a metro train in Russia's second-largest city of St. Petersburg which killed 14 people and wounded 50.

The Kremlin said the leaders also discussed the situation in Ukraine and the Easter ceasefire declared from April 1.

A German government source said: "Merkel urged Putin to use his influence with the separatists (to keep to the April 1 ceasefire)."

The Kremlin added that Putin, Merkel and Hollande have agreed to continue contacts on Ukraine.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; additional reporting by Andreas Rinke in Berlin; Editing by Catherine Evans

