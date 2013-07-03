St Petersburg blast blows off man's hand: Russian media

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A package exploded in a man’s hand outside a McDonald’s restaurant on the main boulevard in the Russian city of St Petersburg on Wednesday, injuring him but causing no other casualties, Russian media reported.

The man was hospitalized after the blast on the bustling Nevsky Prospekt blew his hand off at the wrist and injured his abdomen, RIA news agency quoted police as saying.

Interfax cited police as saying the man told them he had just picked up the package from the ground.

The nature of the explosive was not immediately known and the man’s identity was not released.

Islamist insurgents based in southern Russia have claimed responsibility or been blamed for deadly bombings in Moscow and other locations, though there have been no major attacks ascribed to them in St Petersburg.