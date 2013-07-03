FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
St Petersburg blast blows off man's hand: Russian media
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 3, 2013 / 1:27 PM / in 4 years

St Petersburg blast blows off man's hand: Russian media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A package exploded in a man’s hand outside a McDonald’s restaurant on the main boulevard in the Russian city of St Petersburg on Wednesday, injuring him but causing no other casualties, Russian media reported.

The man was hospitalized after the blast on the bustling Nevsky Prospekt blew his hand off at the wrist and injured his abdomen, RIA news agency quoted police as saying.

Interfax cited police as saying the man told them he had just picked up the package from the ground.

The nature of the explosive was not immediately known and the man’s identity was not released.

Islamist insurgents based in southern Russia have claimed responsibility or been blamed for deadly bombings in Moscow and other locations, though there have been no major attacks ascribed to them in St Petersburg.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.