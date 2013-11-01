FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Grenade blast in Russian courthouse kills two
#World News
November 1, 2013 / 9:51 AM / 4 years ago

Grenade blast in Russian courthouse kills two

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A man facing an assault charge detonated a grenade in a courthouse in Russia on Friday, killing himself and a court officer and wounding two other people, state authorities said.

The man entered the courthouse where he had a hearing scheduled and detonated the grenade when guards tried to stop him for a search, the federal Investigative Committee said.

A court officer died at the scene in the Ural Mountains city of Kurgan, 1,730 km (1,075 miles) east of Moscow, and the attacker died in hospital, the committee said. Two civilians were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
