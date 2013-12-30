FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IOC says it has no doubt over security at Sochi Games
December 30, 2013 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

IOC says it has no doubt over security at Sochi Games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian police check a driver's documents in Sochi December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

ZURICH (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee has no doubt Russian authorities will be able to provide security at the Winter Olympics, a spokeswoman said on Monday after two bomb blasts killed tens of people in the Russian city of Volgograd.

“At the Olympics, security is the responsibility of the local authorities, and we have no doubt that the Russian authorities will be up to the task,” the spokeswoman said.

The attacks in Volgograd come less than six weeks before Russia is due to host the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Reporting by Alice Baghdjian

