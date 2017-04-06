FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Russia building explosion was caused by renovation work
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
April 6, 2017 / 12:42 PM / 4 months ago

Russia building explosion was caused by renovation work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - A loud bang heard on Thursday in a St Petersburg residential building was caused by renovation works and no one has been injured, rescue workers and local city administration told Reuters.

The explosion happened close to the site in St Petersburg where explosives were found earlier in the day, Reuters witnesses said.

A vehicle was damaged by falling masonry, news agency RIA earlier reported, citing a source in Russia's emergencies ministry.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya and Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Sujata Rao

