5 months ago
Russia's Lavrov: metro attack shows need for joint anti-terror effort - RIA
#World News
April 4, 2017 / 8:38 AM / 5 months ago

Russia's Lavrov: metro attack shows need for joint anti-terror effort - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The deadly bomb blast in St Petersburg shows the need for joint efforts against global terrorism, Russian agency RIA Novosti quoted foreign minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Tuesday.

"(This tragedy in St Petersburg) once again shows the importance of stepping up joint efforts to combat this evil," Lavrov said at a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Erlan Abdyldayev.

The attack which has now killed 14 people is now thought to have been carried out by a man born in Kyrgyzstan.

Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Katya Golubkova

