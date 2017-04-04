Trump offers condolences to Putin after St. Petersburg blast

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to offer condolences to the victims of a bomb blast on a St. Petersburg train that killed 11 people and injured 45, the White House said in a statement.

"President Trump offered the full support of the United States government in responding to the attack and bringing those responsible to justice," the statement said.

"Trump and President Putin agreed that terrorism must be decisively and quickly defeated," it said.