Putin orders security measures after Russian train station blast

Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds a news conference at the end of an EU-Russia Summit meeting in Brussels December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin ordered law enforcement agencies Russian to take all necessary measures to ensure security after a suicide bomber killed at least 13 people at train station in the city of Volgograd, RIA cited Putin’s spokesman as saying.

A federal police spokesman, Vladimir Kolesnikov, said security would be stepped up at train stations and airports following the blast, the second deadly bombing in Volgograd in just over two months.