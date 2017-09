Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds a news conference at the end of an EU-Russia Summit meeting in Brussels December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered law enforcement agencies to increase security in the southern city of Volgograd and nationwide after two deadly bombings in Volgograd, the Kremlin said.

Putin issued several instructions to a committee that coordinates counterterrorism efforts “to strengthen security Russia-wide and specifically in the Volgograd region,” the Kremlin said. It did not describe the instructions.