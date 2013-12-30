FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia calls for unity in fight against terrorists: Foreign Ministry
#World News
December 30, 2013 / 2:20 PM / 4 years ago

Russia calls for unity in fight against terrorists: Foreign Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Monday likened two deadly suicide bombings in the southern city of Volgograd to attacks by militants in the United States, Syria and other countries and called for international solidarity in the fight against “terrorists”.

“We will not retreat and will continue our consistent fight against an insidious enemy that can only be defeated together,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It did not place direct blame on any particular group for the attacks but said they came against a backdrop of threats from militants such as Doku Umarov, leader of an Islamist insurgency in the North Caucasus who has called on fighters to prevent Russia holding the Winter Olympics in February.

Writing by Steve Gutterman

