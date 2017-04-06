FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
New explosives found in Russia's St. Petersburg linked to metro bombing: sources
#World News
April 6, 2017 / 11:52 AM / 4 months ago

New explosives found in Russia's St. Petersburg linked to metro bombing: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERBURG (Reuters) - Explosives found in a residential building in St Petersburg are similar to the unexploded bomb in the city's metro, found on the day of the bombing that killed 14 people on Monday, Russian security sources said on Thursday.

"Explosives were in a similar amount that was used at Vosstaniya (metro station)," a security source told Reuters.

A Reuters witness near the searched building heard officials discussing that the explosive device "was exactly like" the unexploded bomb.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya and Denis Pinchuk; writing by Maria Tsvetkova

