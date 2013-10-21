Russian investigators suspect suicide bomber in bus blast: report

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian investigators suspect a female suicide bomber was responsible for a bombing that killed at least five people on a bus in the southern city of Volgograd on Monday, the Interfax news agency reported.
Citing a source in the regional Investigative Committee office, Interfax said identity documents belonging to the suspected bomber were found near the site and that she was believed to have been the wife of an Islamist militant.
