Gas explosion in Russia injures five, including U.S. diplomat
May 22, 2014 / 6:13 PM / 3 years ago

Gas explosion in Russia injures five, including U.S. diplomat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A gas explosion in an apartment building in western Moscow injured five people on Thursday, including a U.S. diplomat, the Interfax news agency reported.

The U.S. Embassy confirmed in a statement that one of its diplomats had been injured in the explosion, but said no other details were immediately available.

The explosion damaged several apartments in a building on Kutuzovsky Prospect, one of Moscow’s major thoroughfares, and residents were temporarily evacuated, the Itar-Tass news agency reported a police source as saying.

Police said the explosion had been caused by natural gas.

Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Kevin Liffey

