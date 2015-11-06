FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 6, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

Suspension of Boeing 737 certificates in Russia will not stop flights: TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The decision by the Interstate Aviation Committee to suspend flying certificates for Boeing 737s currently in use in Russia will not result in flights being grounded, an official from Russian aviation watchdog Rosaviatsya was quoted as saying on Friday.

Sergei Izvolskiy, an aide to the watchdog’s head, was cited by TASS news agency as saying only Rosaviatsya can make decisions on flight suspensions.

“Rosaviatsya has not made such a decision,” he said.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Jack Stubbs

