Bolshoi dancer charged in acid attack, could face 12 years

Pavel Dmitrichenko (R) prepares to leave the defendant's holding cell during a court hearing in Moscow March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian authorities have formally charged Bolshoi Ballet dancer Pavel Dmitrichenko and two suspected accomplices in an acid attack on the Russian ballet’s artistic director, Moscow police said on Thursday.

Dmitrichenko and the other two men, who were ordered held in custody at a court hearing earlier on Thursday, have been charged with a crime that carries a maximum prison sentence of 12 years, police spokesman Maxim Kolotsvetov said.