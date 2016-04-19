Bolshoi Theatre does a modern take on 'Don Pasquale' opera

MOSCOW - Russia’s Bolshoi Theatre is bringing Italian composer Gaetano Donizetti’s comic opera “Don Pasquale,” which premiered in Paris in 1843, into modern times with a new production.

The opera centers around the scholar and bachelor Don Pasquale and the consequences of his decision to marry as he approaches his 70th birthday.

It is the first opera by Russian director Timofey Kulyabin for the Bolshoi. Last year, Kulyabin was the center of controversy for his production of Richard Wagner’s “Tannhauser” at Novosibirsk’s State Opera and Ballet Theatre, which a senior cleric in the Russian Orthodox Church said had offended believers.

“Don Pasquale” will premiere at the Bolshoi on April 19.