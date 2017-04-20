FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Russia says metro bomber funded by 'international terrorists' in Turkey: RIA
April 20, 2017 / 3:06 PM / 4 months ago

Russia says metro bomber funded by 'international terrorists' in Turkey: RIA

FILE PHOTO: Abror Azimov, a suspect over the recent bombing of a metro train in St. Petersburg, looks out from the defendant's cage as he attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, April 18, 2017.Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian investigators said on Thursday that the man suspected of detonating a bomb on the St. Petersburg metro earlier this month had received money from an "international terrorist group" in Turkey, the RIA news agency reported.

Fourteen people were killed in the attack.

Russia's Investigative Committee said Akram Azimov, the brother of the suspected organizer of the attack, had transferred money from Turkey to the suspected bomber, Akbarzhon Jalilov, RIA reported.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs/Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn

