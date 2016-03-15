FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin: EU efforts to warn banks off Russian bond deal unjustified
March 15, 2016 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

Kremlin: EU efforts to warn banks off Russian bond deal unjustified

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Tuesday hit out at the European Union, saying its efforts to discourage EU banks from taking part in a Russian bond deal were unjustified.

“Squeezing the space for economic cooperation via political pressure can hardly be understood or justified from the point of view of common sense or common logic,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a teleconference with reporters.

The Financial Times reported on Monday that the EU had warned banks against a planned Russian bond deal.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova/Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

