a year ago
Russian, British foreign ministers discuss possible rapprochement
#World News
August 11, 2016 / 10:57 AM / a year ago

Russian, British foreign ministers discuss possible rapprochement

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov arrives at the ASEAN foreign ministers meeting in Vientiane, Laos July 25, 2016.Jorge Silva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his British counterpart Boris Johnson spoke by phone on Thursday and discussed a possible normalization of bilateral ties, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Both sides expressed hope for a normalization in Russian-British ties and underscored the desire to step up political dialogue," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministers also discussed the fight against terrorism and Syria.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

