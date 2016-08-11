Russian, British foreign ministers discuss possible rapprochement

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his British counterpart Boris Johnson spoke by phone on Thursday and discussed a possible normalization of bilateral ties, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
"Both sides expressed hope for a normalization in Russian-British ties and underscored the desire to step up political dialogue," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministers also discussed the fight against terrorism and Syria.
Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn