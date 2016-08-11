FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 11, 2016 / 3:45 PM / a year ago

Britain says it needs constructive dialogue with Russia despite differences

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson gives his remarks during a stake-out at United Nations headquarters in New York U.S., July 22, 2016.Eduardo Munoz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Thursday that the two countries needed to build a constructive relationship despite their significant differences.

"The Foreign Secretary made clear that while we have some significant differences with Russia, we need to continue to build a constructive dialogue on issues of mutual concern as well as on points of disagreement," a Foreign Office statement said after the two men spoke by telephone.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Johnson and Lavrov had discussed a possible normalization of bilateral ties.

Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
